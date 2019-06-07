



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A man who had his wallet stolen in a gas station parking lot ended up being struck by an open driver side door as the thief backed up during his escape.

It happened Tuesday, June 4th, around 9:15 p.m., at the Marathon Gas Station at 3034 Johnson Street.

Surveillance video shows two men pull up in a silver Toyota. One of the men then gets out and then walks by the front entrance of the gas station and then gets back in the car.

The second man, wearing a red and white shirt, then walks up to man changing his oil in the parking lot. When the man bent over the hood of his car, the thief in the red and white shirt snatched the man’s his wallet out of his back pocket and ran to his car.

The thief got in the driver’s seat just as the angry man got to the car. When the man opened the driver’s side door, the thief put the car in reverse, striking the man with the door and running him over.

The Toyota then took off on Johnson Street.

Anyone with information that can help the police solve this robbery is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or browardcrimestoppers.org.