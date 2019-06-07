MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — U.S. Coast Guard in Miami confirmed two people and two pets were rescued from a boat fire on the Gulf of Mexico Thursday night.

The Atlantic Cat Ferry, operated by Key West Express, saw the smoke rising from a boat named “Ohana” and were able to save Amy and Glem McEntire and their dogs from the fire after they escaped by a small dingy.

The “Ohana” was about 24 miles southwest of Marco Island when the Key West Express, returning to Fort Myers from Key West, responded to its mayday call, according to the Coast Guard.

WATCH VIDEO FROM THE KEY WEST EXPRESS HERE

The reason the fire started is not clear but the McEntires say they smelled smoke before the boat went up in flames.

(©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report via WINK)