MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police are urging commuters to avoid the area of S. Flamingo Road in Davie as they investigate a possible shooting.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several Davie police units on SW 8TH Street and S. Flamingo Road.

Several yellow tarps were also strewn on the roadway. The tarps were placed by police to protect evidence from the rain.

A white truck could also be seen on the side of the road with police units around it.

Davie police tweeted: “The south and northbound lanes of Flamingo Rd at 8th St are shut down at this time. Please seek alternate route.”

This story will be updated as soon as more details become available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).