



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Former Broward Sheriff’s resource officer Deputy Scot Peterson is scheduled to be back in court Thursday when his lawyer requests a bond reduction and pre-trial release.

Peterson, who was fired from the sheriff’s office on Tuesday, is charged with seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury. The charges stem from the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

During Wednesday’s bond court hearing, Broward Judge Jackie Powell set bond at $102,000. Peterson’s attorney Joseph DiRuzzo tried to get that reduced.

“Your honor I do have a written motion to reduce bond and modify conditions of release if this court would be willing to entertain it at this time,” he asked.

“No, I’m not going to entertain any motions this morning,” replied Powell.

Thursday’s bond reduction hearing will be before Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who is also presiding over the trial of confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

“We intend to file a motion to reduce bond and motion to modify the terms of pre-trial release,” said DiRuzzo. “We’ll let our moving papers speak for themselves and we’re confident when presented to the court they’ll reduce the conditions.”

When Peterson bonds out he will have to surrender his passport, wear a monitoring device and is banned from possessing any firearms while the case is pending.

Peterson was the school resource officer at MSD High School during the school shooting. The investigation shows Peterson refused to investigate the source of gunshots, retreated during the active shooting while victims were being shot and directed other law enforcement who arrived on scene to remain 500 feet away from the building.

On surveillance video, Peterson can be seen taking cover while the gunman shot 34 people.

“He stood there for some 45-48 minutes and did nothing. As a law enforcement officer, despite whatever policies and procedures agencies have, we swear an oath to protect and serve. I think this says he would be held accountable if you don’t do your job. You will be held accountable,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen.

A nine-month investigation by the FDLE determined 140 bullets were fired in the building.

“(The gunman) fired his weapon approximately 75 times between the time Deputy Peterson arrived and when he stopped shooting,” said Swearington.

Peterson’s charges are specifically related to the deaths and injuries of the ten students and teachers on the third floor of Building 12. This is when Peterson was outside the building but did not enter.

The seven counts of child neglect are for the minors that were killed and the three misdemeanors for negligence are for the adults that were killed.

Peterson has apologized for his inaction and admitted his failures in a number of interviews.

Peterson gave conflicting statements over whether he heard the shots or not as he took cover. That led to his perjury charge.

If convicted, the 11 charges technically carry a maximum potential punishment of 96 ½ years in state prison.