MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who tried to kidnap a teenager walking to school.

Police released a flyer of the car the suspect was driving at the time.

It is 2015 or later Nissan Maxima. It has clear windows and frequents the area of 175th Street and 32nd Avenue.

Police say the 16-year-old girl was walking home from school Wednesday, when a man in the car grabbed the teen and attempted to abduct her.

It happened in the area of NW 29th Place and 175th Street. The teen managed to escape his grasp and run home.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, more than 40-years old, between 5’6″ and 5’8″, balding, with a chubby build and wearing glasses, grey t-shirt, and black pants.

Police are asking anyone who knows this car or the person driving it to call Det. L. Gonzalez at 305-474-1641 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). You can also visit www.CrimeStoppers305.com and select “Submit a Tip”.

If a tip leads to an arrest, the tipster may eligible for a reward UP TO $1,000. All calls are kept anonymous.

