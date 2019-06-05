



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Colombian megastar, singer-songwriter Latin Rock icon Juanes will be the opening act for the Rolling Stones during their Miami show.

The Rolling Stones announced Juanes will join them during their the North American ‘No Filter’ tour as guest artists for the final date in Miami on Saturday, August 31st at Hard Rock Stadium.

Juanes is a multiple Grammy winner and the all-time leading Latin Grammy winner with 24 trophies.

Juanes is also Latin Rock’s leading global ambassador and has sold millions of albums around world.

Rolling Stone magazine praised his most recent album “Mis Planes Son Amarte” with a rare 5-star review.

Juanes will be reuniting with the Stones after touring with the band during their 2016 AMERICA LATINA OLÉ Stadium Tour of Latin America.

The Rolling Stones will make stops in 15 cities across the US and Canada during their North American tour.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Wood will once again likely play to sold-out stadiums throughout the US and Europe.

For tickets and information, please visit www.rollingstones.com.