



NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade may not be hustling up and down a basketball court anymore, but he’s staying busy post-retirement.

The basketball great called it a career at the end of the 2018-2019 NBA regular season. This fall he has a memoir coming out.

Entitled 3 DIMENSIONAL, the book includes more than 100 never-before-seen photos taken by Bob Metelus who has documented Wade’s life on and off the court for over 10 years. Associated Press NBA Writer and CBS4 Sports Contributor, Tim Reynolds, helped with writing the book.

3 DIMENSIONAL focuses on the “essential principles” that led Wade along his career. The memoir follows Number 3 through his difficult upbringing in Chicago, his rise to stardom at Marquette University and his legendary years with the Heat, which saw him become a 13-time All-Star, an Olympic gold medalist and win three NBA championships.

Wade released a statement that said, “I am looking forward to sharing never-before-seen images and stories from my life on and off the court. I can’t wait to take my fans on my rollercoaster journey of challenges and triumphs from the very beginning of how I grew up in the South Side of Chicago to the final season of my NBA career. Every victory and setback has made me who I am today and I hope my story inspires others to never give up on their dreams.”

3 DIMENSIONAL is scheduled for release on October 22nd.