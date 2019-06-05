INDIALANTIC (CBSMiami/AP) — A dispute between neighbors Tuesday evening over the feeding of feral cats led to a Brevard County Sheriff’s deputy being shot.
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said when the deputy asked one of the neighbors to return to his house while he talked to the other man who appeared to be extremely agitated. The man went behind a vehicle and the deputy heard the sound of a rifle being charged. The man stepped around the vehicle, and the two exchanged gunfire.
The deputy was shot multiple time, the man was killed.
In a news conference on Wednesday, Ivey said the deputy was being prepared for surgery but was alert. He says the deputy told him simply, “I won.”
