MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida is getting some new digits. With the 407 area code running out of numbers, a new 689 area code will begin Tuesday in parts of Central Florida.

The state Public Service Commission last year approved moving ahead with the new area code. The change is what is known as an “overlay” of the 407 and 321 area codes in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties and parts of Lake and Volusia counties.

Customers will be assigned numbers with the 689 area code when they request new service or additional lines. Numbers will not change for current customers with 407 and 321 area codes, while 10-digit dialing will continue to be required for local calls.

Brevard County, which uses the 321 area code, will not be part of the overlay.

The new area code has been in the works for more than a decade, but the Public Service Commission last year set Tuesday’s implementation date as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator estimated that the 407 area code would run out of numbers in the third quarter of 2019.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)