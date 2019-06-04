



MIAMI (Hoodline) – In search of a new favorite New American spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end New American restaurants around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Mignonette

PHOTO: ALBERT M./YELP

Topping the list is Mignonette. Located at 210 N.E. 18th St., it’s the highest rated high-end New American restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 578 reviews on Yelp. The menu highlights fresh seafood, such as fish, clams, scallops, shrimp, octopus and crab, as well as caviar, South African lobster tails and raw oysters.

2. Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

Photo: Al l./Yelp

Next up is Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, situated at 130 N.E. 40th St. in the heart of Miami’s Design District. With four stars out of 1,644 reviews on Yelp, the New American bistro and bar has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge. The menu features tilefish ceviche, house-made casarecce, steak au poivre, oven-roasted whole snapper and duck confit.

3. Edge Steak & Bar

Photo: marl g./Yelp

Edge Steak & Bar, located in the Four Seasons Hotel Miami at 1435 Brickell Ave., Floor 7, is another top choice. Yelpers have given the fancy New American steakhouse, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, four stars out of 377 reviews. The signature dish is a 16-ounce rib-eye steak and the dinner menu also features smoked rainbow trout, lamb chops with sausage, grilled octopus salad and a half dozen desserts.

4. Alter Restaurant

Photo: mendy c./Yelp

Alter Restaurant, a New American spot, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 334 Yelp reviews. The restaurant aims to serve “responsibly sourced ingredients from Florida, with an emphasis on seasonal flavors,” and the menu features smoked duck, seared foie gras, bay scallops and more. Head over to 223 N.W. 23rd St. to see for yourself.

5. Three

Photo: three/Yelp

And then there’s Three, a local favorite with four stars out of 139 reviews. Serving brunch, dinner and dessert, the dinner menu features steak tartare, black grouper, grilled lamb, oysters on the half shell and more. Stop by 50 N.W. 24th St. in Wynwood to check out the New American restaurant and wine bar next time you’re looking to go big.

