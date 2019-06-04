  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jury selection is underway in the second trial of the North Miami police officer accused of the 2016 shooting of the caretaker of a man with autism.

On Monday, officer Jonathan Aledda rejected a plea deal that included one-year probation and giving up his law enforcement credential, but no jail time.

During his first trial in March, jurors acquitted him of one misdemeanor but were deadlocked on the other charges.

The man with autism had been holding a toy truck, and Aledda claimed he thought it was a weapon.

Aledda is accused of shooting a caretaker who had been on his back with both arms extended.

Aledda is the first police officer since 1989 to be prosecuted in Miami-Dade for an on-duty shooting.

