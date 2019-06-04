Comments
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Police released video Tuesday of a young man being attacked by several people.
The incident took place on May 29th on the 7200 block of West Sample Road as the victim walked home from Coral Springs High School.
The attackers kicked, punched and choked the victim, and they also robbed him.
The victim suffered multiple injuries.
Police have arrested three suspects but say most of the people in the video are still unidentified.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Coral Springs Police.