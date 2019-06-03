Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While the official start of summer is still several weeks away, South Florida is already feeling the heat.
Monday’s temperatures matched a record high in Miami, reaching 96 degrees.
Much of South Florida soared into the mid-90s thanks to a gentle southwest wind keeping the afternoon sea breeze at bay.
A return to southeast winds and the refreshing sea breeze is expected by Wednesday when highs fall to the low 90s.
By late in the week, moisture from a disturbance located in the southwest Gulf of Mexico will begin reaching South Florida bringing an increase in rain chances but not much relief from the 90 degree heat.