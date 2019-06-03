



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lawyers for North Miami Officer Jonathan Aledda are preparing for a second trial in the shooting of an unarmed caretaker in 2016.

On Monday, Aledda turned down a deal which included one-year probation and giving up his law enforcement credential, but no jail time.

The patient had been holding a toy truck, and Aledda claimed he thought it was a weapon.

Aledda shot the caretaker who had been on his back with both arms extended.

During his first trial in March, jurors acquitted him of one misdemeanor but were deadlocked on the other charges.

Jury selection is expected to last through the week.

Aledda is the first police officer since 1989 to be prosecuted in Miami-Dade for an on-duty shooting.