FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a murder suspect who was released from jail when he should not have been.

Eric Vail, 28, was being held at the county jail on a second-degree murder charge but on Thursday, the jail was told that that charge against Vail was dismissed and he was released.

The Sheriff’s Office, which denies it did anything wrong, is now trying to get him back in custody.

“On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office received unequivocal direction from the State Attorney’s Office that the second degree murder charge on Eric Vail had been dismissed. We did not have and have not yet located any documentation stating the subject was to be held on another charge. Our main priority at this time is to locate and apprehend this dangerous criminal,” according to a statement from BSO.

Vail had been in the jail since January, charged with the October shooting death of Wadarius Harris, 27, of Miami. Vail originally was arrested on a second-degree murder charge, but a grand jury indicted him and a suspected accomplice, Christopher Avery Campbell, 29, with first-degree murder in April.

Investigators said Vail shot and killed Harris when he allegedly opened fire with an AR-15 while he was driving in Pembroke Park over some drive-by shootings, one of which killed Campbell’s mother-in-law.

Vail had two cases in Broward Circuit Court, one from his January arrest and the second based on the April grand jury indictment.

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer closed the original case since it involved the same matter as the April charge.

Despite the continuing second case, which Scherer is also overseeing, Vail was released from jail that same day, jail officials said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.