  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Fatal Shooting, Florida, Florida News, Local TV, Walmart Store

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting inside a Walmart store in Florida.

Authorities say one person was killed at a Merritt Island Walmart store and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Brevard County Sheriff’s spokesman Tod Goodyear tells news outlets that the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The store was evacuated but reopened on Monday morning.

Goodyear says the victim died at the scene.

Customers who were inside the store when the gunshots were fired were gathered outside by deputies to speak to investigators.

Goodyear says the relationship between the victim and the suspect was not immediately known.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s