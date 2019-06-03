MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting inside a Walmart store in Florida.

Authorities say one person was killed at a Merritt Island Walmart store and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Brevard County Sheriff’s spokesman Tod Goodyear tells news outlets that the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The store was evacuated but reopened on Monday morning.

Goodyear says the victim died at the scene.

Customers who were inside the store when the gunshots were fired were gathered outside by deputies to speak to investigators.

Goodyear says the relationship between the victim and the suspect was not immediately known.

