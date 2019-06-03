  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— The world’s largest cruise line is accused by federal prosecutors of violating terms of probation from a 2016 conviction for discharging oily waste from its Princess Cruise Lines ships and covering it up.

Representatives for Carnival Corp. were in Miami federal court for a hearing on what to do about allegations that it has continued polluting the oceans from some of its cruise ships despite agreeing years ago to stop.

The hearing Monday concerns what to do about the alleged new probation violations.

Senior U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz previously threatened to bar Carnival from docking at U.S. ports but now is reviewing a proposed settlement.

Carnival paid a $40 million fine and was put on five years’ probation.

Miami-based Carnival operates nine cruise brands and 105 ships worldwide.

