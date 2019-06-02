  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – Florida beachgoers received quite a shock when something unexpected showed up in the water.

No, it wasn’t a shark, but it was just as dangerous.

Lifeguards and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission moved quickly after an alligator was spotted swimming just off Jacksonville Beach.

Swimmers were ordered out of the water as efforts were made to locate the gator.

Eventually, the 3-foot alligator was captured by a lifeguard, who paddled out and placed it into a net.

Officials said the gator would be relocated.

FWC says while its uncommon to find a gator on the beach, it’s not completely unheard of.

