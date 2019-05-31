  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2020 Presidential Election, Florida News, Local TV, National News, Politics, President Donald Trump, Second Term

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/NSF) – As a sign of the importance of Florida in the 2020 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that he will announce his re-election bid at a June 18 rally in Orlando.

“I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center. Join us for this Historic Rally!” Trump tweeted.

While he will make the announcement in Orlando, Trump has already been holding campaign-style events across the country, including a May 8 rally in Panama City Beach.

Trump won Florida during the 2016 election, capturing 49 percent of the vote, while Democrat Hillary Clinton received 47.8 percent.

Along with wins in key Midwest states, the Florida victory helped send Trump to the White House.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida Staff contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s