



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are asking the public’s help with any information they can provide into the murder of a 41-year-old mother of two in Miami Gardens.

Kameela Russell had been missing for nearly two weeks before her body was found and pulled from a canal.

A verification of death certificate reveals Russell died from blunt head injury and her death is being ruled a homicide.

Her badly decomposed body was discovered Saturday afternoon in a canal at NW 207th Street and 15th Avenue, following an anonymous tip, according to Miami Gardens police spokesman Carlos Austin.

Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two, was last seen Wednesday, May 15 as she pulled up to her aunt’s home along NW 203rd Street and 15th Avenue.

Russell was a teacher at Miami Norland Senior High School.

Residents in the neighborhood that live down the street from where Russel’s aunt lives say there was a lot of police activity around one particular home during the height of the investigation.

They say a mother and her son live there.

The home is also near the canal where the body was found.

Residents say the mother and son have not been seen for a while.

A statement by Miami-Dade County Public Schools reads, “Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is deeply saddened about the painful and shocking news involving the passing of a Miami Norland Senior High School teacher. All available counseling resources will be deployed to the school immediately to assist students and staff during this extremely difficult time. School district staff and Miami-Dade Schools Police will continue to work with the Miami Gardens Police Department, which has been handling this case since the employee’s disappearance from her home. The entire M-DCPS family is heartbroken. We ask that the community join us as we keep Kameela Russell’s loved ones in our prayers.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho also tweeted about the tragedy.

An unbearably painful week for @MDCPS. We ache for Kameela Russell’s grieving loved ones and pray they find the strength to bear the pain of this heartbreaking loss. District Crisis team has been deployed to @MiamiNorlandSHS to help students and staff during this difficult time. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 29, 2019

Late Wednesday morning, Miami Garens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt led a delegation of police officers as they went to the aunt’s home and told them the sad news.

Anyone with information that can help them should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There’s a reward of up to $3,000.