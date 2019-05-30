



AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – A group of Aventura police officers is giving whole new meaning to the term ‘community policing.’

They are helping an 82-year-old woman who is being evicted find a new home.

Tina Herring has lived at Biscayne Lake Gardens in Aventura for the last seven years.

Herring is an artist who has provided commissioned paintings for yacht owners and once worked in the music industry with her husband.

After her husband passed away and rent began rising in their Aventura apartment, Herring found it harder and harder to make ends meet.

Right now her apartment has no hot water and no electricity.

Earlier this year she was given an eviction notice.

“It’s not easy with social security and no increases. I sold things. You do the best you can,” she says.

In dire straits, she turned to Aventura police officer Helen Morrison and Detective Sandra Marquez, who had helped her when her husband passed away a few years back.

“We wanted to help her. We needed to help her,” said Officer Morrison.

“It’s about helping the people who need help,” agreed Detective Marquez.

Besides making sure that Herring has groceries, the two went to her eviction hearings.

“We were able to show she’s paid her $800 a month rent. It went to $1140,” said Officer Morrison. “The judge agreed. She can stay until June 30th, but she has to be out June 30th.”

Now the search is on in to find Herring an affordable studio apartment.

Herring is overwhelmed by the support.

“I never expected it but I’m thankful for everything,” she said.

If you have a studio apartment for a reasonable rent and can help this 82-year-old woman find a new home, please call the Aventura Police Department at (305) 466-8999 and ask for Detective Marquez.