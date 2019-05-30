TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida Supreme Court has disciplined 16 attorneys, including six who were disbarred for conduct that ranged from not reporting a grand-theft conviction to The Florida Bar to mishandling elderly clients’ cases, the Bar announced Thursday.

In addition to the disbarments, three attorneys had licenses revoked and seven were suspended. Disbarred attorneys may not reapply for admission for five years, and if they do, they have to go through an “extensive process that includes a “rigorous background check” and retaking the Bar exam, according to the Bar.

One of the disbarred attorneys, Daniel Marc Plonsky of Sarasota, was found to have charged prohibited fees to an elderly client and engaged in “deceitful and dishonest conduct by unilaterally loaning his brother’s company money from his client’s trust,” the Bar said.

Another attorney, M. Adriana Koeck, was suspended for 91 days for “knowingly revealing client confidences and or/secrets during her tenure as an in-house lawyer for General Electric Consumer & Industrial in 2006,” according to the Bar.

