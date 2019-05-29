



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A body pulled from a Miami Gardens canal is that of missing woman Kameela Russell, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office.

A verification of death certificate reveals the autopsy shows Russell died from blunt head injury and her death is being ruled a homicide.

The badly decomposed body was discovered Saturday afternoon in a canal at NW 207th Street and 15th Avenue, following an anonymous tip, according to Miami Gardens police spokesman Carlos Austin.

Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two, was last seen Wednesday, May 15 as she pulled up to her aunt’s home along NW 203rd Street and 15th Avenue.

Russell was a teacher at Miami Norland Senior High School.

A statement by Miami-Dade County Public Schools reads, “Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is deeply saddened about the painful and shocking news involving the passing of a Miami Norland Senior High School teacher. All available counseling resources will be deployed to the school immediately to assist students and staff during this extremely difficult time. School district staff and Miami-Dade Schools Police will continue to work with the Miami Gardens Police Department, which has been handling this case since the employee’s disappearance from her home. The entire M-DCPS family is heartbroken. We ask that the community join us as we keep Kameela Russell’s loved ones in our prayers.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho also tweeted about the tragedy.

An unbearably painful week for @MDCPS. We ache for Kameela Russell’s grieving loved ones and pray they find the strength to bear the pain of this heartbreaking loss. District Crisis team has been deployed to @MiamiNorlandSHS to help students and staff during this difficult time. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 29, 2019

Late Wednesday morning, Miami Garens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt led a delegation of police officers as they went to the aunt’s home and told them the sad news.

The Chief told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that she didn’t have anything to say about the case and was not releasing any details.

A family spokesman said loved ones are asking for privacy and did not want to say anything.