MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are looking for vandals who hit the Showers of Blessing Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Police said the 130-student school, which goes from kindergarten to 10th grade, was vandalized over Sunday and Monday.

The damage to the learning center is extensive.

All ten classrooms have damage, from broken walls to shattered toilets, laptops smashed, cameras yanked, books and desks were thrown everywhere.

Front and back glass doors are completely gone. Cameras were vandalized and computers were stolen.

Police said it’s possible kids who live in the area targeted the school.

Administrators say current upper school students were in Orlando for the weekend and now it is unclear if they will able to finish out the year.

The school was just beginning an expansion project on a lot next door to add 8 more classrooms and a gym.

“Graduation is coming up, prom is canceled. We are dealing with what’s coming,” a school administrator said.

Students weren’t able to attend classes on Tuesday, and it’s uncertain whether they’ll be able to finish the school year.

Youth pastor Tyson Brooks spent Tuesday picking up pieces of porcelain and glass.

He struggles to understand who would do this and why.

“It hurts our hearts to see this. I can’t point my finger, but it may be someone from our community.”

Surveillance taken from a church camera pointed in the direction of the school shows someone on a bike riding to the back on Sunday at about 6 p.m.

Cameras also captured youngsters around the building. Later, someone can be seen walking away.

“We are hoping to find who did this to help them. It is our goal and vision at the school.”

The private Christian school has operated since 2016.

The school helps underserved members of the community and there is no tuition.