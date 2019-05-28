MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— An 11-year-old girl is recovering at a local hospital after a pygmy rattlesnake bit her while camping at a state park north of Orlando.

Kelly Bajek tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that the family was walking to the spring on Sunday at Blue Spring State Park when 11-year-old Abigail Bajek screamed she’d been bitten by a snake.

Bajek says the child was bitten on the left foot.

She quickly took a picture of the snake to show doctors at the hospital and called 911.

The mother says Abigail Bajek has been given antivenom and is in good spirits at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando.

She says her foot is swollen and bruised.

Pygmy rattlers are common in the southeastern United States. They’re easily camouflaged and often hard to spot.

