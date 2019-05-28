WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 11
ORLANDO (CBSMIami) – When one Florida couple wished for a Disney wedding, it wasn’t long before a little magic brought it to life.

(Source: Oh So Sweet Photos)

Taylor and Ryan Chewing say they’ve been obsessed with Disney and got engaged in front of Cinderella’s castle at the Orlando theme park.

Their ultimate dream was to have a wedding at Disney World but realized it wasn’t possible.

So instead they brought Disney to them, and turned Bowing Oaks Plantation in Jacksonville into a Disney fairy tale.

The centerpieces, the cake, the bridesmaid dresses and even their first dance was Disney-themed.

Talk about a happy ending!

