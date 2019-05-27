Filed Under:Aggravated Battery, Fight Over Marijuana, Florida News, Local TV, Santa Rosa County


NAVARRE (CBSMiami/AP) — A Louisiana woman attacked her wife with a bedpost after her spouse had thrown their marijuana inside a washing machine, according to Florida authorities.

(Source: Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office)

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 30-year-old Ashley Perkins of Youngsville, Louisiana, was released from jail Thursday after being charged with aggravated battery.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said Perkins and her wife were arguing over missing marijuana when the fight escalated. Investigators say Perkins began hitting her wife with a bedpost around her head, legs, and left arm.

Perkins told investigators her wife beat herself with the bedpost. Jail records didn’t list a lawyer or contact information for Perkins.

The couple was in the area visiting relatives.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s