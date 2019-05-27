Filed Under:Coral Springs, Local News, Miami News, Snake, Talker, talkers

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — It’s probably not what you want to encounter when you use the bathroom first thing in the morning but a Coral Springs man got the scare of a lifetime after discovering a snake slithering around his toilet.

According to Coral Springs police spokesman Chris Swinson, the Coral Springs Humane Unit was called to an apartment building in the 26-hundred block of Riverside Drive around 4:00 a.m. Sunday after a resident discovered a three-foot python either trying to exit or enter his toilet.

The snake was later identified as a nonvenomous Ball Python.

Generic image of a Ball Python (CBS4)

It was captured and taken to a reptile center.

It is not known how the snake got into the toilet but Swinson said it may have belonged to a former tenant and may have been loose in the plumbing system.

According to snake experts, the sleek and slithery reptiles feel more comfortable in tight, dark spaces.

 

 

