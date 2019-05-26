Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for your help catching the driver who left the scene after hitting a trooper and leaving him injured on the side of the road.
It happened Saturday near the southbound exit ramp to Hollywood Boulevard around 4:00 p.m. causing traffic delays.
According to law enforcement, the trooper, based out of West Palm Beach, was outside of his car when he was hit by a white BMW 6 series with a temporary tag, then took off.
The trooper was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.
Law enforcement hasn’t said why the trooper was outside his car.
If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or dial 347.