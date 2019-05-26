  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMFacing South Florida with Jim DeFede
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Little Haiti, Local TV, Miami News, Teens Killed


NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three teenagers who were hit and killed by a car in North Miami while waiting for a bus have been identified.

They are 13-year-old Gideon Desir, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay.

Gideon Desir was a North Miami Middle School student while the other two were Miami Edison High School students. None of them were related.

All three were members of the Little Haiti Soccer Club and they were waiting for a bus to take them to a soccer tournament in Weston when they were struck by a car at 1313 NE 125th Street early Saturday morning.

The driver, who has not been identified, survived the crash but was taken to Aventura Hospital in serious condition.

Police have not said what may have caused the driver to crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s