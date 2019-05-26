



NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three teenagers who were hit and killed by a car in North Miami while waiting for a bus have been identified.

They are 13-year-old Gideon Desir, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay.

In an instant, the lives of three promising young men cut short following a horrific vehicle accident this morning. Devastated over this tragic loss of life and over the pain their loved ones must now endure. Today, the @MDCPS family is in mourning. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 25, 2019

Gideon Desir was a North Miami Middle School student while the other two were Miami Edison High School students. None of them were related.

All three were members of the Little Haiti Soccer Club and they were waiting for a bus to take them to a soccer tournament in Weston when they were struck by a car at 1313 NE 125th Street early Saturday morning.

The driver, who has not been identified, survived the crash but was taken to Aventura Hospital in serious condition.

Police have not said what may have caused the driver to crash.