Days after Sybrina Fulton announces she is running for a Miami-Dade County commission seat, she talks to CBS4’S Jim DeFede about her political aspirations.
Fulton, who is Trayvon Martin’s mother, will be challenging Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert in the District One commission race in November 2020.
Fulton became a social justice activist after the 2012 fatal shooting of her son, Trayvon.
“It took my son being shot down in order for me to stand up. But I’m standing now,” she said in the video that featured images of her slain son.