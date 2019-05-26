Fresh controversy is swirling around Eulen America.
Just weeks after CBS4 Jim DeFede’s half-hour special on the company and allegations that it mistreated employees at Miami International Airport, Eulen is now facing criticism for its conduct at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport and Broward County commissioners are ready to dump the firm.
Eulen recently took over the wheelchair services contract for Delta Airlines at Fort Lauderdale, but instead of hiring the existing workers who were doing the job, the company is accused of firing more than a dozen of them even though county rules forbid them from doing so.
Guests: Helene O’ Brien/Florida Director, Service Workers International Union Local 32BJ
Nadege Moise/Fired FLL Airport Worker