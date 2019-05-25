MIAMI (CBSMiami) — So, what can you expect in terms of weather this Memorial Day weekend? You can look forward to plenty of sunshine with very little rain, but a strong ocean breeze.

Unlike the towering thunderstorms we see all summer here in South Florida, the clouds this weekend will be relatively low and unable to produce much in the way of rain.

The dry weather will continue through the weekend but enough moisture may begin to move back into the area by Monday leading to very spotty showers. Until then just expect a warm breeze with passing clouds. Lows each day will be in the upper seventies with highs just shy of ninety degrees.

The gusty ocean breeze will cause problems up and down the coastline for the remainder of the weekend.

A high risk of rip currents continues for all beaches.

If you go, make sure you swim in protected areas and know the dangers of rip currents and how to get out of one.

If you find yourself in a strong current, swim parallel to the shore to escape the current before trying to swim back to shore.

If you’re at the beach and not in the water you will be dealing with wind gusts over twenty miles per hour at times throughout the rest of the weekend.

Off the coast, boaters are urged to use caution off of Broward and Miami-Dade with a small craft advisory in effect in the Keys.

Seas will be two to four feet with choppy conditions in exposed bays.

There may be a few showers that develop off the coast and move quickly with the breeze.

In and around these showers will be higher wind gusts. Otherwise, expect ten to twenty-knot winds and gusts near thirty knots.