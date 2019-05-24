MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 15-year-old boy, accused of trying to steal a luxury SUV with a baby inside, appeared in court Friday morning.
The judge ordered the teen to stay in secured detention instead of being released to his mother.
On Thursday, the teen took a 2017 Infinity QX-60 from in front of a home at 18301 NW 85th Ave in Miami Lakes. Little did he know the infant was inside.
The SUV’s owner, Angie Barrios, told the police she parked her car in the driveway and walked to the front door. That’s when the teen jumped in and drove off.
He ended up crashing the vehicle outside Miami Lakes Automall and took off. He tried to hide in a Home Depot but was taken into custody.
The baby was not injured and was reunited with his mother.
Police are still looking for a Nissan, 4-door Altima that was involved.
The teen is expected to be back in front of a judge next week.