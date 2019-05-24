FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A small aircraft heading to South Florida crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on Friday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane, a Cessna Citation V, crashed about 300 miles east of Fort Lauderdale at around 6 p.m., according to FAA.

The FAA said the flight departed from St. Louis Regional Airport in Illinois on Friday afternoon and was expected to arrive at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

According to the FAA, the aircraft had been out of communication with air traffic control for more than an hour before it went into the ocean.

As of now, the FAA believes the pilot was the only person on board the plane.

The US Coast Guard told CBS4 they are responding to a plane crash, but could not confirm where the plane was coming from and where it was supposed to land.

This story is still developing and we will update it as we receive more information.