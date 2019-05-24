



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — They are known for their grace, poise and brilliance. They are Paso Fino horses, which are considered one of the smoothest riding horses in the world and hundreds of the top Paso Fino horse in the world are coming to South Florida this weekend.

They are famous for their cadence.

“They have a four beat lateral and when you see someone riding a Paso Fino, you see their shoulders gliding, no bouncing. They are very comfortable very energetic they have a lot of stamina,” explains Cheri Prill with Besilu Collection to CBS4’s Marybel Rodriguez.

This weekend hundreds of these “fine step” horses and their exhibitors will be showing off their finest skills at Spectrum International at Tropical Park, one of the largest Paso Fino horse shows in the world.

“It’s one of the most exciting shows. There is so much energy it is electric to see the crowd Saturday night, Friday night and on Sunday night especially during the championship. Everyone is cheering for their favorite horse celebrating the breed it best of the best,” says Prill.

It is a unique horse show where professional trainers, breeders and amateurs compete to show their spirit and elegance. They are the top-notch horses from all over the world.

“This here is Vivaldi de Besilu. He is representing the United States. He is an international champion; he won the world cup in 2017 in Colombia and a three time Grand National champion in the U.S.”

From an international champion to a nationally acclaimed show, Cavalia Odesseyo performers and trainers will be the half time show.

“It’s a really nice and unique experience to offer the audience a nice 30 minute show featuring 12 Arabian stallions that are stars of Cavalia,” says Sylvia Zerbini, a Cavalia trainer.

Not only will you see the beauties performing, you can also walk through the stables, meet the owners and get up close and personal with the horses for a great selfie.

Spectrum International begins on Friday and runs through Sunday at Tropical Park.

For more information visit floridapfha.org