



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — You may want to check those burgers and steaks you were going to grill for Memorial Day. More than 62-thousand pounds of raw beef products are being recalled nationwide because of possible E. coli contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, numerous cuts of beef are involved, including short ribs, brisket and ribeye steaks that were packaged at the Aurora Packing Company in Illinois.

The raw beef products were packaged on April 19, 2019 and shipped across the country.

Click here for the entire recall list.

The products are marked “Est. 788” inside the USDA inspection mark.

The USDA notes they have not seen any reported cases of illness related to this recall.

Click here for more information on the USDA website or call David Stewart, Director of Sales and Marketing for Aurora Packing Company, Inc., at (630) 897-0551.