MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened May 9th, just after 11 p.m., in the intersection of NW 47th Avenue and NW 173rd Drive.

Jose Luis Hernandez Garcia, 58, was attempting to cross on NW 173 Drive when he was struck by a Hyundai Hyundai Elantra.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Luis Mozas, slowed briefly and then sped off, according to Miami-Dade police.

Mozas reportedly drove to his home in Miami Gardens.

The following day police located the Hyundai at Mozas’ home. They noted it had front end damage consistent with the crash and a new windshield. The found shards of glass from the old windshield in a bag next to the car, according to Mozas’ arrest report.

Mozas was taken into custody. During questioning he reportedly admitted to the crash and that he had smoked marijuana several hours before it happened.

Mozas said he didn’t stop and wait for the police because he was “afraid” they “would find marijuana clippings in his car,” according to the arrest report.

Mozas has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and tampering with evidence.