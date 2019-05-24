



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A random act of kindness by a Broward Sheriff’s deputy was caught on camera and has brought smiles to all of those who have watched it.

Samantha Dietz was driving by Deerfield Beach Middle School when she noticed a student go up to Deputy Michael Tucciarone in his cruiser and ask for help with his necktie. Without a moment’s hesitation, the deputy got out his car and tied it for him, making sure the student was looking his best as he headed off to class.

WATCH: DEPUTY HELPS OUT A STUDENT IN NEED

This act of kindness is a bright spot for the sheriff’s office which recently came under fire after two deputies were videotaped pepper-spraying an unarmed teen outside a McDonald’s restaurant, throwing him to the ground, pinning him down and slamming his head into the pavement while also punching him.

The video of the rough arrest in April went viral. No charges were filed against the teen.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony suspended the two deputies, Sgt. Greg LaCerra and Deputy Christopher Krickovich, with pay. He also called for an internal investigation and urged the public not to rush to judgment before it is concluded.