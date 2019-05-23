



HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Four people were arrested after they were reportedly involved in an altercation inside of a Homestead Dairy Queen on Tuesday afternoon.

The fight began when the mother of an employee, Alicia Hodge, 42, confronted the business’ manager, Belinda Ahwach, 52, because Hodge’s daughter had called her saying Ahwach was mistreating her, according to police.

Cameras captured the verbal altercation between Hodge and Ahwach inside of the restaurant located in the 3300 block of NE 8 St. Police said the footage shows Hodge striking Ahwach while at the register.

Hodge and her daughter then went outside the restaurant to wait for the police to arrive.

Surveillance video then shows Ahwach grabbing a pot from the restaurant kitchen and filling it with hot grease.

Police said Ahwach went outside and threw the hot grease towards the employee, who suffered minor burns.

The employee and another family member attacked Ahwach, according to police.

Ahwach is seen crawling back into the business while still being attacked.

After investigating the incident, Homestead Police arrested all four individuals involved.

The employee and the family member were identified as juveniles by police.

Hodge, her daughter (employee) and the family member have all been charged with simple battery.

Ahwach was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault.