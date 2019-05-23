



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a one of a kind. The only guitar-shaped hotel in the world and the 35-story building at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood is now just 5 months away from its grand opening.

Thursday, CBS4’s Ted Scouten got a hard hat tour of the unique structure starting with an area called the “Oculus.” It’s the first thing guests will see when they walk in the door.

It’s a ceiling-to-floor water feature.

“There will be a ring with nozzles that allow water to come down that are controlled by a computer and it’s all sensors to sound. So it’s a whole show,” explained VP of Operations Drew Schlesinger.

There are actually two hotels going up, the Oasis Tower is a 7-story building.

One side is all suites showcasing swim-up suites and outfitted with amenities galore. And there’s the Guitar Hotel – built with South Florida in mind.

“This building is designed to withstand a category 4 hurricane,” explained Hard Rock International CEO Jim Allen, “In fact with its extra capacity we would well into the 165-mile an hour winds before we’d even be concerned,” he said.

That’s not all that’s unique about the big, glass guitar.

“This is also an HD TV set and there’s lasers on top of it that can go that can go 20,000 feet into the sky,” Allen said. “So while it’s this amazing building during the day, wait until you see the show on it at night time.”

In front of it, there are 13 and a half acres of restaurants, entertainment, a water park, and pools, including one that’s the size of 3 football fields with a lazy river.

For uber luxury by the pool, there are cabanas that sit over the lagoon. “

That is what we’ve all been calling Bora, Bora,” Schlesinger said.

“These are huge casitas or cabanas. Each one has its own bathroom, two showers, one indoor, one outdoor. You have water in the front, and water in the back. It literally sits in water,” he said.

There’s a 12,000-foot rooftop bar and lounge area as well as retail stores and large spaces for conventions.

There’s also the 65-hundred seat Hard Rock Live theater.

“Our goal is to close up to 100 acts a year, what I refer to as “A” quality entertainment level,” Allen said. “It does include comedians, Broadway shows.”

More than $125 million is being spent on this space alone.

For people who live nearby, the project is getting mixed reviews.

“I think it’s fabulous and the architecture is amazing,” said Hollywood Resident Katherine Booth.

Making a face, Brenda said, “This is Hollywood, plain and simple and low key. That all of a sudden is just a big… thing.”

Opening day is set for October 24th.

Room reservations can be made online beginning July 24, and tickets to the grand opening’s headliner musical act — Maroon 5 — are available for purchase now.