MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second Phoenix Suns player has had a run in with the law during a trip to South Florida.
Last Tuesday, Richaun Holmes, 25, was arrested along with former Brooklyn Nets forward James Webb III after authorities say the found a recently used marijuana joint inside their vehicle.
They were charged with misdemeanor possession. Both men posted bond soon after being booked into jail.
Holmes became an unrestricted free agent this summer and averaged 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this past season.
Earlier this month, Suns’ swingman Josh Jackson was detained when police say he refused to leave an Ultra Music Festival VIP area he had entered without a pass.