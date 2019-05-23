ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – Two central Florida middle school students were arrested after they reportedly threatened to shoot up their school.
On Tuesday, a 14-year-old girl who attends Westridge Middle School texted threats to a school faculty member, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Christian Marrero says the staffer was told there would be violence at the school the following day. He says the staffer received another text minutes later that said that the violence was starting now.
Students were dismissed at that point and the school was evacuated and searched by authorities. Officials said they didn’t believe the girl’s threat was credible. While investigating these threats, deputies learned another student, a 15-year-old boy, had reportedly threatened last week to shoot up the school.
