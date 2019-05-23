



WYNWOOD (CBSMiami) – Wynwood’s newest Mexican spot takes foodies on a visual and culinary journey, and it’s becoming one of the most popular restaurants in town.

Bakan Wynwood is eye catching, creative and definitely fun!

It’s a 6,900 square-foot indoor, outdoor colorful restaurant, complete with a cacti lined bar that transports guests to Mexico with its earthy, artsy and modern space.

“We wanted to feel like it is Mexico, like you’re coming into the whole country of Mexico. From the entrance, the cactus, all the architecture, the art,” said Executive Chef Oscar del Rivero.

Every inch of the space conveys an energetic and warm environment from the open-view kitchen to the case filled with more than 350 mezcals and tequilas.

This joint is always jumping.

“Do you even know how many people you turn over in a night?” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“Sometimes 600, 700 it’s big and busy. There’s a good energy and we have good service staff, great hostesses, great bartenders,” said del Rivero. “They keep everyone happy. It’s a happening place.”

And the food?

Viva la Mexico!

Bakan, means ‘tortilla’ in the Huasteca Mexican region. They are all made from scratch and are comprised of corn cultivated from Mexico. The corn is grown at an altitude of 6,000 feet in nutrient-filled volcanic soil.

They are dried not fried and served with Bakan’s signature guacamole.

“I think you can feel the flavor of tortilla, it’s concentrated because it’s dry,” said del Rivero.

Chef del Rivero brings 20 years of experience to the kitchen as he shows off his favorite crab tacos.

“I love crab and I can have it any form and said we need to make a taco that has crab in it and out,” said del Rivero. “A little achiote butter, which is red butter and sautéed with corn. I think corn and crab are friends.”

Petrillo sampled a shrimp aguachile with fresh mango, cilantro, lime, celery and pumpkin seeds.

“For the summer, this is a hit refusing healthy, full of flavor spicy,” said del Rivero.

A delicious grilled seabass with mole verde.

The short rib taco is make your own. It’s the entire bone served with ancho & guajillo chile, au jus for dipping.

Bakan is open seven days a week, serving lunch and dinner.

For more information visit their website.