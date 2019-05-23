



JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – The co-owner of a Jacksonville daycare was arrested after a four and a half-month-old infant died after she was left in a hot van for hours.

Darryl Ewing, 56, has been charged with child neglect.

LATEST DETAILS: 4-month-old infant left in hot daycare van for 4 1/2 hours. Infant died. Darryl Ewing, 56 years old has been arrested for Child Neglect in reference to the death investigation. Investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/NYpFBp0UXn pic.twitter.com/LP813jQqYX — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) May 23, 2019

The infant along with two of her siblings was picked up around 3:30 a.m. at their home by Ewing who as driving the van. After picking up several more children, Ewing drove them to the Ewing’s Love and Hope Daycare Center.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it was Ewing’s responsibility to check the van after it arrived at the daycare to make sure no children were left onboard.

The children’s mother called the daycare just after 1 p.m. to make after-school arrangements for her children when it was discovered the infant was never checked in but the two siblings were.

An employee checked the van and her, the sheriff’s office said she had been in the hot van for four and a half hours.

Rescue workers responded and took the girl to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)


