MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Virgin Trains USA has started construction on a line that will take passengers from South Florida to Orlando.

The train currently runs from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm.

The company announced 10,000 workers will be on this project and hopes to start service by 2022.

Virgin Trains, which is run by British billionaire Richard Branson, has raised nearly $2 billion dollars for the track expansion that stretches from West Palm Beach to Orlando.

There are also future plans to extend service to Tampa.

Additionally, the new line will also have stops at Walt Disney World. Those stops are expected to open around the same time as the one at Orlando International Airport.

According to Virgin Trains USA, the railway estimates it will be able to operate up to 32 trains daily.

The high-speed trains can reach speeds up to 125 miles per hour.