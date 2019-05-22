



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Ultra could be making its comeback to Miami Beach after city officials added a proposal to Wednesday night’s commission meeting to discuss bringing the music festival to Lummus Park in 2020.

The first Ultra was held in Bicentennial Park, now known as Museum Park, in 1999.

In a memo to city leaders, Commissioner Ricky Arriola said the move would make Spring Break safer, better and more profitable for local businesses in Miami Beach.

“Inviting an established, well-organized event like Ultra for Spring Break 2020 will put heads in beds and serve as the counter-programming mechanism against the unorganized chaos that was Spring Break 2019 in Miami Beach,” said Arriola in the memo.

City officials will debate over authorizing the city manager to start talking to Ultra organizers.

The South Florida Business Journal reports that the Miami and Homestead city commissions also called special meetings on Tuesday to consider the next steps in bringing the electronic music festival to their cities.

Ultra ended its contract with the City of Miami after this year’s festival.