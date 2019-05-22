



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police released the name of the man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning.

Onelio Castro-Arroyo, 51, called police a short time after murdering his wife and admitted to them what he had done, according to his arrest report.

Miami-Dade Police located Castro-Arroyo at a residence in the 700 block of SW 11 Avenue where he was taken into custody.

Police had been called to the scene of the stabbing, in the 6800 block of NW 179 St, less than an hour before Castro-Arroyo had called 9-1-1.

Officers found Castro-Arroyo’s wife inside her car with multiple stab wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Inside the victim’s car was her young child, who she shared with Castro-Arroyo. According to police, the child witnessed the murder.

Police said the couple had been in a tumultuous relationship for years and had separated recently.

Miami-Dade Police got a hold of surveillance video showing Castro-Arroyo taking off his shirt and dropping an unknown object into a dumpster.

When police searched the dumpster, they found a sharp edged weapon and Castro-Arroyo’s t-shirt covered in blood.

Castro-Arroyo was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

He remains in custody without bond.