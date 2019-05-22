



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Public School District is one of the top ten school districts in the U.S.

That’s according to BackgroundChecks.org which published its annual ranking of America’s top 100 school districts in an effort to highlight and recognize those that continually strive towards cultivating exceptional learning environments for their students.

Miami-Dade came in No. 8 while Broward Schools came in No. 12.

The top 10 districts on the list are:

Redwood City, California – San Mateo County San Francisco, California – San Francisco County Santa Barbara, California; Santa Barbara County Los Angeles, California – Los Angeles Unified San Diego, California – San Diego County San Rafael, California – Marin County Santa Rosa, California – Sonoma County Miami, Florida – Dade El Centro, California – Imperial County Chicago, Illinois – City of Chicago SD 299

The Miami-Dade County Public School District is the fourth largest school district in the U.S. It’s comprised of 392 schools, 345,000 students and over 40,000 employees.

The Top 100 School District ranking for 2019 was determined by assessing crucial scholastic and financial metrics, including the student-to-teacher ratio, standardized test scores, teacher quality, graduation rate, and school funding for over 10,000 schools in the U.S.

Information was gathered from the databases at the National Center for Education Statistics and the U.S. Department of Education.