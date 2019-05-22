FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – If you’re still kicking around ideas as to what to do this Memorial Day weekend, how does live music, vintage cars, unique art, and outstanding entertainment sound to you?

It’s all happening Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Fort Lauderdale Beach at the City’s Great American Beach Party.

Party central is at A1A and Las Olas Boulevard. Admission is free.

This year’s music headliner is 1960s jazz-rock veterans Blood, Sweat & Tears. Also performing are Swahili Band, Pitbull of Blues, Shane Duncan, the Storm, Sabor Latino, and Pocket Change.

In between the bands, be sure to check out the 70 customs and hot rods along A1A between Cortez and Castillo streets. There will also be a sand castle-sculpting contest between Poinsettia and Cortez streets and a Family Fun Zone on Poinsettia Street with beach games and inflatables.

This is the eighth year for the beach bash, last year’s event was a washout due to heavy rain.